Profund Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $70,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $218.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

