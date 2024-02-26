Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,969 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,632,000 after acquiring an additional 253,363 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after acquiring an additional 98,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

