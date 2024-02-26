Profund Advisors LLC Sells 901 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

