Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,125 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Proto Labs worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Proto Labs by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Price Performance

NYSE:PRLB opened at $36.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $939.81 million, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.34. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

