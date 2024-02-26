PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,917 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of PTC worth $177,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $180.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.25. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $185.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,373 shares of company stock valued at $12,127,677 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

