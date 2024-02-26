Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.