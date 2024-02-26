Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.95.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

