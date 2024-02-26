Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.95.

PEG opened at $60.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,378. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $141,476,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,497,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $74,050,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

