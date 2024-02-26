PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,448 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of PulteGroup worth $186,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $105.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.