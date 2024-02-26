Pure Storage (PSTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSTG stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,937.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

