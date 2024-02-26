Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Issued By Raymond James

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for CCL Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.