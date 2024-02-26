Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Issued By Zacks Research

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.69 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $217.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.57 and its 200-day moving average is $190.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

