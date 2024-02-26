Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $174.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.86. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $175.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $15,817,000. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 104,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 26,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

