Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Decreased by Analyst

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

THRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading

