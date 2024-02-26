Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

