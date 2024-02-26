Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $29.13 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

