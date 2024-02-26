Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Lowered by Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TECK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.04.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

TECK opened at $39.60 on Monday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

