Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

TCW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.22.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 0.7 %

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.41. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of C$859.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

