Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Unisys Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Unisys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unisys’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.28 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 577.16% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. Unisys’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Unisys stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Unisys has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $359.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Unisys by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unisys by 76.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 18.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 83.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

