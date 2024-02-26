Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Raised by Northland Capmk

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workiva in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Workiva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

WK has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Workiva Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WK stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $57,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $57,921,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 159.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 683,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,257,000 after purchasing an additional 419,640 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $36,581,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

