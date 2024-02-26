Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Issued By B. Riley

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.95 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $188.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $78.24 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

