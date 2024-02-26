Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $100.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,532 shares of company stock worth $2,123,986 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

