Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issued By Roth Capital

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for MGP Ingredients in a report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ FY2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGPI. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,427,000 after buying an additional 349,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 888,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

