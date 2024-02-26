Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.0 %

VRSK stock opened at $244.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

