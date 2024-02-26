Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $12.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$117.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.95.

BMO stock opened at C$128.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$132.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$118.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

