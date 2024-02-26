Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Blue Owl Capital Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OBDC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $100,726,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $96,641,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $56,354,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

