Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Enovix Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enovix in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enovix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,871,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,057 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after acquiring an additional 473,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

