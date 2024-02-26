Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report released on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

