Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for High Liner Foods Inc Decreased by Cormark (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for High Liner Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for High Liner Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 target price on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$12.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.84. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$10.11 and a 52-week high of C$15.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.34.

High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

See Also

