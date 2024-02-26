Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $3.99 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 190.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.41%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.