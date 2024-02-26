Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $35.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q4 2024 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $33.24 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,629.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,672.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,471.90. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

