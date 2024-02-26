Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $124.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,427,000 after purchasing an additional 349,237 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 5,537.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

