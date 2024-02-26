Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $127.08 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.62. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its 200 day moving average is $130.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,562,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 259,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $503,539 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

