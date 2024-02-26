Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Raised by Zacks Research

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Revvity in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVTY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity stock opened at $104.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.76. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,189,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

