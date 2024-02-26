Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Issued By Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $282.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.81. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 553 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,848,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 802 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,426 shares of company stock valued at $52,195,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

