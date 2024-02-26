QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $321,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,038,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,594,000 after purchasing an additional 671,832 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,849,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Neogen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,225,000 after purchasing an additional 216,035 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Neogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,815,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,374,000 after purchasing an additional 291,933 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.96 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 282.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

