Quad/Graphics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quad/Graphics’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Quad/Graphics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QUAD. TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.34 on Monday. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 61,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,756,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

