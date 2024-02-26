Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEA opened at $1.34 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $521.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

