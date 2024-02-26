Qurate Retail (QRTEB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEB opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.