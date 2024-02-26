Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 16,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,591 shares of company stock worth $1,178,380. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 3.9 %

KTOS opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

