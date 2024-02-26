Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $610,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 186.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after buying an additional 110,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 924.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

DDS stock opened at $430.33 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $434.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

