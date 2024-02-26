Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 893 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

