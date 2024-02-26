Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hibbett worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Amundi increased its position in Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hibbett by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

