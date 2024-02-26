Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2416 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METCB opened at $12.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 2,901 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $35,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,083,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,583 shares of company stock worth $8,999,793.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $7,836,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $3,434,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 46.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 112,647 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

