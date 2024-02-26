Raymond James Comments on CI Financial Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for CI Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CI Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.69.

CI Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

TSE:CIX opened at C$16.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.35. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

