Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,082,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,239 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Raymond James worth $209,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 661.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF opened at $118.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008 in the last three months. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

