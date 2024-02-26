RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Announces Earnings Results

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) announced its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. RB Global’s revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $76.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.83. RB Global has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 127.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804,923 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in RB Global by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,537,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,233,000 after buying an additional 1,629,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $79,586,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,823,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,907,000 after buying an additional 1,211,834 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

