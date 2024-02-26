RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $240.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. TD Cowen began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 67.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $25,853,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $226.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.75. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $235.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

