Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capreit’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.
Capreit Dividend Announcement
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capreit
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.