Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $11.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.19 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$137.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at C$133.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$124.04. The stock has a market cap of C$187.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$138.80.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

